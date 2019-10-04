New Beginnings, Diocese partner on group therapy

New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services and the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro have partnered to help survivors of sexual abuse by clergy.
The two agencies will host a six-week group therapy program for men 18 and older, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at New Beginnings, 1716 Scherm Road. A program for women will be offered next spring.
The Catholic Church has been rocked worldwide in recent years by allegations of sexual abuse by clergy.
In April, the Diocese of Owensboro released a list of 15 priests who had substantiated complaints of juvenile sexual abuse. Some of the cases went back to the 1940s and 1950s.
About a month later, the diocese recommended the Rev. Ed Bradley be permanently suspended from public ministry following an investigation into complaints he sexually abused two minors. According to the diocese's statement, Bradley maintained his innocence.
"The Diocese of Owensboro, like Catholic dioceses across the country, has come to know that our responses to those harmed in the past by sexual abuse within the church, have not always met our standards of charity and justice," said the Most Rev. William Medley, bishop of the diocese. "We have not always made it easy for victims to come forth. By partnering with New Beginnings, we strive to create a neutral and safe place where people can tell their stories and achieve some healing."
In October 2018, the Diocese of Owensboro hosted listening sessions to discuss sexual abuse within the church and to answer questions from parishioners. Jennifer Francis-Gehring, a New Beginnings therapist who will lead the six-week program, attended.
She asked if therapy was available to survivors and learned the Diocese had no programs in place; however, church officials immediately connected with Francis-Gehring to develop a plan.
New Beginnings and the diocese hosted a support group meeting in the spring. Several people attended. From that meeting, participants expressed a desire for men and women to attend future group therapy programs separately.
"During these six weeks, the group will discuss several topics related to the trauma associated with sexual abuse," Francis-Gehring said. " ... This will be a journey of self-discovery about trauma and healing."
Participation is confidential.
Child care is not available during the two-hour sessions.
Participants must register by calling Francis-Gehring at 270-926-7273. Thursday is the deadline to register.
Attendance is expected for all six weeks as the group builds rapport among its members.
Women interested in the spring program should watch New Beginning's Facebook page, where information about that program will be released.
"We are happy to be partnering once again with New Beginnings in this important offering," said Louanne Payne, who handles the diocese's calls of sexual abuse by clergy. "The church cares about those who have been harmed, and this is one way we can demonstrate that. Our collaboration, which was born from a listening session held by Bishop Medley last fall, is a community effort to live up to our responsibility and aid in the healing process of victim/survivors."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
