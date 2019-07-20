New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services offers free Safe Zone training to service organizations, companies and groups that want members of the LGBTQ+ community to feel safe and welcome.
Just the acronym LGBTQ+ confuses many people, said Terri Crowe, New Beginnings victim advocate.
Those letters stand for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning. The plus sign that follows indicates an infinite number of possibilities, Crowe said, because human beings are complicated.
"People have lots of different ways they identify based on cultural, biological and neurobiological factors," she said.
The Safe Zone Project is a national program that strives to spread awareness about issues related to gender and sexuality. And the project seeks to create allies for the LGBTQ+ community.
Safe Zone offers a free curriculum that can be adapted to the user's needs. For more information, go to TheSafeZoneProject.com.
"There is a pressure to already know how to be LGBTQ+ inclusive," the Safe Zone website said. "And while many of us want to be we don't necessarily feel comfortable with the language, with our own level of understanding, and don't know where to go to learn more. Safe Zone trainings are safe places (where) people can go to learn more, about their own gender/sexuality and deepen their understanding of LGBTQ+ identity and issues."
No one should be asked to live, work or seek services in an emotionally or physically unsafe environment, Crowe said. Safe Zone training teaches organizations how to create inclusive spaces.
The training takes about four hours. New Beginnings staff does on-site training on request. If an employer has shift workers, New Beginnings will work to accommodate multiple schedules.
In May 2018, Green River District Health Department hosted a Safe Zone training at its district offices and invited residents from the health department's seven-county service area. Thirty people attended.
GRDHD wanted the training due to the number of people in the LGBTQ+ community who receive services from the health department, said Angela Woosley, public health services supervisor. Staff and community partners needed more education, she said.
Employee response to the training was favorable, Woosley said. They felt they had a "better understanding of the new terminology," she said.
Crowe said the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs encouraged crisis centers across the state to become educated in Safe Zone training and to offer it in their communities.
Anyone who would like to schedule Safe Zone training should call 270-926-7273 and ask for Crowe.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
