The RiverPark Center will host the United States release of Daviess County Bourbon Whiskey on Thursday.
The brand and recipe is a revival of recipes used by Daviess County Distilling Company back in 1874. The distillery was acquired by Medley Distilling Company in 1901 with the Daviess County brand being discontinued in 1992. The “new” bourbon will be a boon for the community, said Owensboro native Dean Snyder, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits sales consultant, who is the area distributor of the bourbon.
“The label has been owned by Luxco,” he said. “And they haven’t done anything with it. When it was out, it was more of an introductory bourbon. With us being in the epicenter of the bourbon craze, they decided to bring it back.”
Ultimately, the brand fell into the hands of the David Sherman Corporation in 1993, which became Luxco in 2006, and now will be released through three labels through the company’s Lux Row Distillers operation. Aside from the Daviess County line, Lux Row also produces Blood Oath, David Nicholson, Ezra Brooks, Rebel Yell and 12 Year Double Barrel.
The makeup of the bourbon line is a mixed mash of both wheat and rye bourbons and will consist of Daviess County Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Daviess County Kentucky Straight Bourbon — Cabernet Sauvignon Finish and Daviess County Kentucky Straight Bourbon — French Oak Finish. The new release will definitely make an impact on the bourbon industry, Snyder said.
“Right now, you can get it in every store in Owensboro-Daviess County,” he said. “After this week, it will be nationwide. This will be big for our community. I represent over 81 different suppliers and this is a bourbon that I am really proud of. It is all Kentucky, through and through. It is made in Bardstown and it will be a major label in the bourbon industry.”
Thursday night’s release party is a VIP and invitation-only event. However, Snyder said, you can find the brand “anywhere in Owensboro” and sample if for yourself.
