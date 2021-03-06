Early plans are in the works to bring a community center to Beaver Dam in Ohio County aimed at serving local seniors and organizations.
Audubon Area Community Services CEO Robert Jones said Tuesday that the community action organization is working with city officials on the proposed 7,000-square-foot project.
“We are in the early, preliminary stages of it,” he said.
Jones said his organization has been working with Beaver Dam officials to secure a community development grant that ideally would cover the majority of the center’s building costs. Audubon Area Community Services would then pay any additional building expenses a grant would not cover.
The grant is currently in the process of being written.
“We do feel good about the grant,” Jones said. “We have settled on a design for the location and already have the property, so a lot of things are in place.”
If funding is received, plans are to construct the community center on land already owned by AACS so that it would be adjacent to senior housing developments in the south side of Beaver Dam.
“We already have some land near some low-income senior developments that we have put together in Beaver Dam, so it seems natural to also put a senior and community center in that same development,” Jones said.
Jones said AACS previously purchased more than 20 acres of land at the southern portion of the community. After completing its senior developments and factoring in land needed for drainage, there are about three acres still available for development.
Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur said Tuesday that he believes a new community center would be a good addition for Beaver Dam, but he understands the project is still in the very early stages.
“From what they are planning, I think it would be great because it would provide some meeting space for some nonprofits and provide services,” Sandefur said.
Jones said that in addition to serving as a community center, space would also be allocated for a community care clinic and offices for some of the organization’s social services.
Jones said the idea for the facility is for it to be comparable to the Logsdon Community Center in Owensboro, which is adjacent to a senior development.
While AACS has a pretty good picture of how it would like the Beaver Dam community center to turn out, Jones said there can be some give and take during the grant process.
“It is one of those things where you make a proposal and then they come back and tell you what they like about your proposal and what they don’t like about your proposal,” he said.
Sandefur said Beaver Dam converted a former firehouse adjacent to its City Hall building that is used as both a public meeting space and community center of sorts, but the new facility would be larger and able to accommodate more services.
There is currently no set date for groundbreaking on the new facility.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
