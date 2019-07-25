If all goes as planned, Blissful Beginnings East, a day care for children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, expects to open Aug. 5 near Yellow Creek Park.
As soon as that facility opens, owner Michelle Edwards said she plans to look for a building to locate Blissful Beginnings West on the other side of Owensboro.
Edwards is no stranger to day care and early childhood education.
About four years ago, she owned a day care in Owensboro, but it closed after one year because the building's owner decided to sell the property. Edwards wasn't able to find a suitable space to lease at the time.
She earned a master's degree in early childhood education from the University of Louisville and a doctorate in nonprofit organizational leadership from Western Kentucky University. She wrote her dissertation on the benefits of play in early childhood classrooms.
Blissful Beginnings East will differ from many day cares because it will supply diapers and wipes for children so parents don't have to lug around heavy diaper bags. And the day care will be equipped with laundry facilities so kids won't return home in soiled clothes.
"We look for ways to make parents' lives easier," Edwards said. "It's not just the child. We care for the whole family."
She will act as the day care's consultant, but her daughter-in-law Keeley Bliss Edwards will serve as the director.
Blissful Beginnings East has 10 spots for infants. Five spots already are spoken for.
"There's a big need for (infant care)," Michelle Edwards said.
If demand grows in that age group, she said adjustments can be made at the center to accommodate more infants.
The day care will focus on kindergarten readiness for its clients who are 3 and older. Other ages will participate in daily age-appropriate learning activities.
"Our babies will have a daily routine. They will know what to expect," Michelle Edwards said.
Employees have been hired and some children already are registered. The final step is a state inspection. State officials have been contacted and are expected to visit the facility soon.
The charge for full-time care at Blissful Beginnings East is $150 a week.
Spaces are available in every age group.
An open house is planned from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Blissful Beginnings East, 5533 Kentucky 144. For more information or to inquire about registration, contact Keeley Edwards at blissfulbeginningseast@gmail.com.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
