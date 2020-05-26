The Daviess County Board of Education approved on Tuesday to move forward with the new Daviess County Middle School that came in about $6.5 million under what was originally budgeted.
During the district's virtual luncheon meeting, board members unanimously approved awarding the construction bid to Evansville's Danco Construction Inc., the lowest bidder on the project. The company's bid came in at $27,850,000.
The district initially budgeted construction costs for the project at $34.3 million.
This story will be updated.
