The Daviess County Board of Education approved a no-cost change order Thursday that in effect delays the new Daviess County Middle School project by three months.
Danco Construction Inc., which was awarded the construction contract in May, requested its contract date be moved to Aug. 24 to account for loss of time due to weather and permit delays.
Envision Contractors has been doing earthwork at the new middle school site and experienced setbacks due to rain, Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said.
“This is just asking for additional time to push back the start of contract because of issues with weather,” said DCPS Director of Finance Sara Harley, who added that once one thing is pushed back, so is everything else with a project like this.
The school building was expected to be completed by January 2022 and ready for students to move in the second semester of that year. This pushes the completion date back by a few months, but it actually bodes well for the district, Robbins said.
“We should be ready to open in August of 2022,” Robbins said. “That kind of fits pretty well for us because we would have plenty of time to get the building ready for students.”
He said it isn’t ideal for students to start in a new building in the middle of a school year.
The new DCMS will be off of Kentucky 54, adjacent to Gateway Commons.
It will be courtyard style, with the gymnasium toward the front of the school, along with administrative offices and the cafeteria. Those spaces and identical sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade class wings will surround a 45,000-square-foot courtyard that also includes an outdoor amphitheater and stage. Each classroom wing will have nine classrooms, two science labs, four resource rooms and a computer lab. The southwest corner will have band, chorus and music rooms, and the southeast corner will have home economic, Spanish, art and digital art class space.
A significant aspect of the new DCMS building design is the new code-mandated safety areas that every new public school building must have in Kentucky. According to International Emergency Construction Code 500 that has been instituted by the Kentucky Department of Education, any school buildings built this year are required to have shelter space, or safe areas, that can hold the entire population at the school.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.