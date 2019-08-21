On Aug. 5, Samantha Taylor-Kaai took over as Audubon Area Community Care Clinic's clinic program director.
Former director Dana Wilson left earlier this summer to pursue another opportunity.
In Taylor-Kaai's prior position, she was an assistant manager at Bluegrass Internal Medicine.
She has worked five years in the health care industry.
Taylor-Kaai earned her bachelor's degree in accounting with a minor in public health from the University of the Cumberlands.
She is a certified professional coder and served as president of the Western Kentucky Regional Chapter of American Academy of Professional Coders.
"To me, the most special thing about the AACCC is the mission to provide great quality health care to patients who are experiencing homelessness, are housed in public homes and patients who have various barriers that prevent them from receiving quality health care," Taylor-Kaai said. "I am excited to be on the ground floor of this growing clinic, which has many opportunities for expansion in the future."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
