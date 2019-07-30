Teatime at the Mount is an event to celebrate cancer survivors and those whose loved ones have been affected by cancer.
The event is set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Mt. Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount.
Tickets cost $12 each.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 270-229-0206 or by emailing retreatcenter@maplemount.org.
