Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a new Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline available for Kentucky residents to report fraud related to the recent western Kentucky severe weather event.
Scammers often use natural disasters to perpetrate fraud, according to the Attorney General’s office.
“Our neighbors in Western and Central Kentucky are working to get back on their feet and we want to provide as much help as possible during this process by creating a direct number to report fraud,” Cameron said.
Kentuckians are encouraged to gather as many details about the potential fraud as possible before calling the hotline.
Along with the hotline, websites were created for residents to electronically report fraud or price gouging.
The hotline can be reached at 502-696-5485.
To electronically report fraud, visit ag.ky.gov/scams.
To report price gouging, ag.ky.gov/price gouging.
When reporting price gouging, Kentuckians should report the name and location of the seller, the item purchased, the price of the item after the disaster, and the price of the item before the disaster if possible.
