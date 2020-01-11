New McLean County extension agent plans to build 4-H program

Lindsey Alvey took up the role as McLean County 4-H extension agent for the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Agency in Calhoun on Jan. 2.
Alvey said she is the first 4-H agent the extension service has had in several years.
Alvey is a former third-grade teacher at Beaver Dam Elementary School in Ohio County. She said she has several ideas she would like to see implemented to get kids of all ages involved in community activities through 4-H.
"Making kids feel included and a part of something is important to me," Alvey said. "I think that 4-H allows students to be a part of something that they may not have the opportunity to be a part of at school or in their regular-day life."
Alvey was due to meet with the 4-H Council recently to discuss 4-H needs for McLean County, but she said the first thing she would like to do in her new role is get into classrooms and interact with students in the area.
"I think just the students putting a face with the idea of 4-H will help and then just developing a relationship with those kids will be good," she said. "I'll be able to present all of the different possibilities that the kids can have with the program."
With a limited amount of clubs for children to get involved with in the county, Alvey said there is a lot of opportunity for growth in the 4-H program right now. She said a lot of it depends on what kids are interested in and how many adult volunteers are willing to help out and get involved.
While she is still getting acclimated to her new role, Alvey said she would eventually like to implement a day camp for 4-H and also a Clover Bud program for younger children.
Right now, Alvey said the biggest thing is just building the program since there has not been an agent in place in recent years.
"I feel like I'm kind of starting from the ground-up right now," she said. "I want to be able to see multiple clubs, classroom clubs, and then also just having kids involved from clover buds all the way to teen groups. I think that'll just take time."
Cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.