Daviess Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro back Owensboro Community and Technical College’s new E3@OCTC program.
The program is made possible through a three-year, $2 million Title III strengthening institutions grant through the U.S. Department of Education. The grant seeks to increase active and experienced-based learning at OCTC, college president Scott Williams said.
“We are going to provide more active, experiential project-based learning across our entire curriculum,” he said. “We are going to increase the number of co-ops, practicums, internships and similar programs, as well as implementing more service and civic-based learning opportunities and injecting more active and project-based learning in our curriculum. “
The overall goal is to develop a more well-rounded community workforce, given the high number of OCTC graduates who stay in the community after graduation, he said.
“This grant will not only benefit our students, but our faculty as well,” he said. “In addition to the hands-on project-based learning, we also have our Experiential Learning Center which supports both students and faculty. The center accomplishes a couple of things. It provides professional development opportunities for our faculty so they can learn how to implement these new practices while also providing a workforce liaison in industry and business that can connect students and faculty to outside business and industry contacts. The center will also provide students with coaches and individuals that can guide them in career development and exploration and connect them to internal and external experiential opportunities.”
An important aspect of the grant is that it also allows OCTC, if it’s able to raise local funds, to receive a match from the U.S. Department of Education as well as the Kentucky Community & Technical College System. The goal of the matches and funds is to create an endowment so that, at the end of the three-year grant period, OCTC can continue the program in perpetuity, Williams said.
To aid OCTC in the program, both the court and the city have pledged $25,000 apiece for the first year of the program. The goal at the end of the grant’s three years is for OCTC to have $450,000 in its coffers to continue the experiential learning programs.
Aiding OCTC in this new program was a no-brainer, Mayor Tom Watson said.
“I spoke to (Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly), and we both agreed to put in $25,000 apiece,” he said. “The great thing is that it helps the students and provides instruction to the faculty to better train these students as they partner with and expand workforce development to create a highly qualified workforce through intensifying and broadening the scope of learning.”
The hope is that through these new programs, more industry will take notice of Owensboro and Daviess County, Mattingly said.
“For the next three years, OCTC can raise $150,000 a year,” he said. “With that goal of a $450,000 endowment at the end of those three years, OCTC can keep the program going and continue to enhance workforce development in this community. In turn, more employees will be attracted to the community. The aid of the county and the city is simply continuing our commitment to education and a well-educated workforce.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
