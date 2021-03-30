New playground equipment will soon be installed at a Drakesboro city park in Muhlenberg County thanks to a $125,096 grant through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Drakesboro Mayor Mike Jones said Monday that the grant is a 80/20 split, and the city will be contributing to the final cost of the project at the small park next to its city building.
“It will be used to purchase some commercial-grade park equipment for children about ages 4 to 12 years old,” he said.
Jones said he is hoping to also be able to install some benches and awnings at the 1/2-acre park and to have the new equipment fenced in. There will also be some work done to address drainage issues.
“The park that is presently here is a piece of equipment that is probably 10 to 15 years old and it is almost dilapidated to the point that it is no longer safe,” he said.
According to a statement Monday from the Department for Local Government, the project is one of 41 projects receiving more than $4.3 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund aimed at upgrading parks and recreation areas throughout Kentucky.
The fund is a federal program designed to protect important natural areas, help local communities acquire land for outdoor recreation spaces and to develop or renovate public, outdoor recreation spaces including campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and play areas, swimming, boating or fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and passive parks, the statement said.
To receive funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government, applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.
Jones said it is great for Drakesboro to receive this funding, and he is looking forward to seeing everything installed and completed in the park.
“It is pretty exciting,” he said. “It is something that will benefit the children of the community for years and hopefully decades to come.”
“We are quite thankful for it.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
