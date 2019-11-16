Last week's election was a trial for Daviess County election officials, who were both testing new voting machines and putting the county's precinct consolidation plan into use for the first time.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty and Deputy Clerk Richard House said the county experienced no problems with either the new voting precincts or the voting machines.
Daviess County volunteered to test the "Verity Duo" voting machines for the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office. The state has a policy that, before purchasing new voting machines, they must be tested by an outside jurisdiction that has already certified the use of the machines.
The machines were used in three precincts, and Tennessee officials observed the tests, House said.
"They seemed happy and content with the demo," House said. "They got to hear from people who liked it and people who didn't."
House said the machines have the advantage of making sure voters who vote a straight ticket don't miss nonpartisan races by requiring voters to review their ballot before it's filed.
"Down ticket races can be seen on this machine a little better," he said.
Daviess County had only one nonpartisan race on the ticket, with Judge Lisa Payne Jones as the sole candidate for Circuit Court judge. In precincts where the county's' current machines were used, between 65 percent and 71 percent of voters cast a vote for Jones. In the three precincts where the Verity Duo machines were used, between 78 percent and 81 percent of voters cast a vote in the Circuit Court race, House said.
McCarty said the "overall reaction was positive" for the machines, but some people had complaints.
"Some people didn't like the two-step process, but the purpose of that is so you see nonpartisan races and make sure you see your whole ballot," she said.
Voting on the machine that fills out a paper ballot for voters also prevents errant marks on the ballot, House said.
"The voter didn't physically mark the ballots ... so they're consistent," he said.
With no unintentional marks on the ballots, conducting a vote recount with the machines would be easier than it was earlier this year in the 13th District House of Representatives race, McCarty said.
"We don't have to say, 'What was the intent of the voter?' " when examining marks on ballots, McCarty said.
Earlier this year, the clerk's office received approval to consolidate 85 voting precincts to 56. McCarty said there were no reports of people having trouble finding their precincts.
"We did a really good job of informing the public" through media accounts and by sending postcards to voters shortly before Election Day, McCarty said. Also, the county's electronic polling books could be used so poll workers could redirect voters to their correct polling place.
Using e-poll books as opposed to traditional paper sign-in books has sped up the check-in process at polling places. In last week's election, the average check-in time was 43 seconds, House said.
The county is looking into purchasing new voting machines after the 2020 election, but McCarty said officials haven't yet made that decision.
"It's really expensive," McCarty said, but the current machines will eventually have to be replaced.
"Our machines are 12 years old," she said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.