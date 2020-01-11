New recovery organization seeks to 'advocate, invest and mentor' addicts

A local committee recently formed with a twofold purpose in mind.
The Owensboro Recovery Project wants to create a hub for services and a social network for people recovering from addiction and for those seeking recovery.
In November, recovery project members met for the first time. Since then, the group has applied for nonprofit status and started a Facebook page, which already has nearly 700 likes.
According to the new program's mission statement, it exists "to advocate for, invest in, and mentor all those whose lives have been touched by the various forms of addiction while providing a safe place to feel socially accepted and empowered through connection."
People on the committee were selected for their knowledge and support of the recovery community. Members are Chris and Jennifer Seaton, Joe and Angel Welsh, Seth and Bailey McCabe, Jan Ward, Harry Pedigo, Derrick Arthur, Roger Chilton, Blake Smith-Templeton, Victor Dunn, Alan Hancock and Travis Atwell.
In October, some members of the group visited the Louisville Recovery Connection Center. The local committee wants to mirror that Louisville program, said Chris Seaton.
"The recovery community, as a whole, is coming forward, and the response has been amazing," Seaton said.
Owensboro is blessed with several successful recovery programs; however, some people in the recovery community feel their efforts often seem disjointed because no central hub acts as a clearinghouse for services. The Owensboro Recovery Project would streamline and coordinate that process.
For example, it would keep track of which facilities are full and which have openings. It would match clients with programs that best suit their needs.
Clients have no way of knowing which programs offer what services, which programs are free or which are faith-based, said Victor Dunn, committee member.
He fears many clients become frustrated by the current process and give up on their search for help.
"The hope is that they could walk into a clean, friendly environment and ask for help," Dunn said.
Joe Welsh, executive director of Friends of Sinners, is excited about this new collaborative effort.
"The truth is we are all stronger together, and, although each organization does things a little different and may have a different approach to recovery, we are all huge fans of one another," Welsh said.
"I'm a huge fan of all the recovery organizations and what they do," he added. "My prayer is that this project will empower the recovery community by affording all of us with greater resources as well as greater community and fellowship with one another so that we may be successful and build one another up."
The Louisville program is funded through state grants, Seaton said. Because of the opioid crisis, more funds are available right now. As soon as the program's nonprofit status clears, committee members will start writing grants.
During weekdays, Owensboro Recovery Project would offer a range of services through its collaborative efforts with community partners. Those services are expected to include assistance with housing, job placement and life skills training.
On nights and weekends, the facility would become a social place.
Currently, Owensboro Recovery Project is looking to generate interest and form partnerships with local governments, health care agencies and recovery providers.
In the meantime, the new program will host a day-long training session titled The Language of Recovery.
"This training will help us to use language as a tool to communicate with the general public about who we are and what we do," Owensboro Recovery Project's Facebook page said. "This training will give us new techniques to advocate for and reduce stigma for people in recovery."
The event will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 Kentucky 144.
The session is free to the public. Treatment providers and people in recovery are encouraged to attend.
Lunch will be served at noon.
Reservations are requested. They can be made on Owensboro Recovery Project's Facebook page, where an event has been created. Or contact Seaton at chris.seaton@truenorthky.com or by text at 270-315-5254.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
