It has been more than nine months since the city of Owensboro failed to receive any bids from contractors for a new senior center facility. Officials are saying the conversations about the project have stalled out.
Becky Barnhart, executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, said Tuesday that there has been so significant progress on moving forward with building a new senior center since she became executive director in November.
“There has not been any development since then,” she said. “We don’t have any concrete, definitive plans.”
While the senior center, 1650 W. Second St. in Owensboro, has been closed to the public since last March due to COVID-19, officials have been concentrating on the Meals On Wheels program, which is actually the only program it is currently operating. While the closure makes it difficult to pinpoint just how many people receive services through the center, Barnhart said from 500 to 600 area residents receive meals Monday through Friday through its Meals On Wheels program.
Mayor Tom Watson said that while there have been no significant developments since the failed bidding process last June, he believes the senior center does need a more modern facility.
“They need something better than what they got,” he said. “It is an old school that was built maybe in the 1930s. It has got one thermostat.”
Watson said that it all comes down to finances.
“We would like to get them out of there, it is a terrible building, but it is kind of an unusual time, ” he said. “I think less and less people want to do clubs and stuff like that, it seems like to me.”
City Manager Nate Pagan said that while there have been some discussions, “on a very superficial level,” nothing has been determined about how to move forward with the project.
The previous project bid from last summer was designed to allow a developer to determine their own approach, with a developer incentive of three acres in downtown Owensboro in lieu of traditional monetary payment.
Abby Shelton, Owensboro community development director, said at the time that the city, “didn’t want to box ourselves in” and the project was, “left open ended as part of the Northwest Revitalization Strategy Area.”
Senior center officials were hopeful at the time of last year’s open bid that it would have yielded a new senior center, with the existing building being converted into low-income senior housing.
“We have been in our facility for, it will be 40 years next year,” Barnhart said. “It used to be an elementary school. It is just an older building, so we have some limitations on what we can do and programs and services that we would like to offer.”
Watson said previous ideas to remodel the Towne Square Mall and relocate the senior center there never materialized.
“You just have to prioritize where the money is and how it can be spent,” Watson said. “It is always on our mind because it is a dump, it is terrible, but I don’t know that there has been a lot of discussion about it lately.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
