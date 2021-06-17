In an effort to bring indoor sporting events to downtown Owensboro, both the city of Owensboro and Daviess Fiscal Court have agreed to contribute $150,000 each to purchase new flooring for the Owensboro Convention Center.
Nate Pagan, Owensboro city manager, said the removable sports flooring will allow the Owensboro Convention Center, at 501 W. Second St., to accommodate both basketball and volleyball games and tournaments.
“This is a fair and reasonable partnership for the community these assets will only enhance Owensboro’s reputation for sports tourism, a reputation earned well over the last 20 to 30 years,” he said.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the new flooring should be a real boon to both Owensboro and Daviess County.
“It is a partnership,” Mattingly said. “Owensboro Health is going to put up $300,000, the city $150,000 and the county 150,000, for a total of $600,000.”
Both the Daviess Fiscal Court and Owensboro City Commission unanimously approved their financial contributions to the project during their regular meetings this week.
Laura Alexander, Owensboro Convention Center general manager, said it is that partnership that has made this project a reality.
“We had looked at the sports flooring previously, but the cost was going to be too expensive, so having Owensboro Health come onboard as well as the city and the county really did help bring this project to life,” she said.
Alexander said the sports flooring will provide an opportunity to book weekends at the convention center that otherwise might not be booked.
“We really see this as an opportunity to go out and book volleyball tournaments, basketball tournaments, pickleball tournaments,” she said. “Those are three sports that are growing, especially in the youth division.”
Commissioner Jeff Sanford asked if the flooring could be used somewhere other than the convention center in the event a dedicated sports facility were to be built in the future.
“It is going to be kind of custom made for that, but you can take it and put it elsewhere,” Alexander said. “If we wanted to put a basketball court in the parking lot we could.”
Mayor Tom Watson said during Tuesday’s City Commission meeting that he had some concerns about whether or not the long-term goal should be to develop a separate indoor sports facility in Owensboro, but was confident in Alexander and the current plan.
“I think this is a great in-between just to see what demand is for sports here in Owensboro,” Alexander said. “We could always take this floor and out it inside sports facility as well.”
“That made me feel a little better,” Watson said in reply.
Opened in 2014, the Owensboro Convention Center was originally designed to host indoor sporting events, but there was not enough funding.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
