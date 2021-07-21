Owensboro-Daviess County 911 dispatchers will soon be utilizing a new technology that allows first responders to pinpoint an individual’s location within a 10-foot by 10-foot square.
Paul Nave, city-county 911 dispatch director, said the new technology is available through a partnership between RapidSOS, which the dispatch center uses, and a company called what3words, which provides the service.
“With technology, things change dramatically and over 85% of our calls are wireless,” Nave said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Oversight Committee.
When landlines were in widespread use in decades past, it was a simpler process for dispatchers to get an address as opposed to a call received from a cellphone.
“You get a 911 call from a landline, it would hit on the map because we had address points off of a landline, a physical address,” Nave said. We don’t have that luxury nowadays. But we are improving on that and we are getting back to that level because of technology.”
What3words has developed a program that divides the earth into 57 trillion 10-foot by 10-foot squares. Each individual square is assigned three specific words. In the event of an emergency, the dispatcher would send a link to the 911 caller’s phone, and then the caller would tell dispatch what three words, which would then be plugged into a database that would tell 911 dispatch the exact location of the caller.
Nave said that even lakes, rivers and beaches are included and fully mapped, and it allows 911 dispatchers to relay an even more accurate location to first responders.
“I want the board to know is I would like to partner with these guys, it is free, doesn’t cost the board anything, doesn’t cost 911 anything,” he said.
The Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Oversight Committee voted unanimously to move forward and partner with what3words.
“Now, in an emergency, it could be difficult to tell me three words, but if I can take 10, 20 or 30 more seconds and get a more accurate location while we have first responders going, and get a better location as you guys are rolling to the 10-foot by 10-foot square in the river, then it is phenomenal,” Nave said.
Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain said he thinks the program sounds great, but there would be a need to educate community members about it so they would know how to utilize what3words.
“It does sound phenomenal,” Cain said. “I can see where the naysayer would say in an emergency situation, no one is going to do that. That is probably true in many instances...but I can certainly see how this would be beneficial.”
Nave also reported that he is making progress on a new FCC requirement that will mandate all 911 calls from a cellphone include Z-axis, or vertical coordinates, to tell dispatchers how high off the ground the 911 caller is.
“The accuracy has to be within 3 meters of the device location, so because of this, I am doing boots on the ground if you will, with many of the buildings in Owensboro,” Nave said.
Nave said he is working with the dispatch’s CAD vendor along with the owners and managers to get the layouts of the buildings with apartments in Owensboro.
While the top 25 cellular markets in the United States will be the first cities to be required to provide the Z-axis statistics, Owensboro will most likely fall into the top 50 markets, or near there, in 2023 or 2024, he said.
“Our CAD vendor is aware of it and that will be in our layout for implementation as we transition to the new CAD in those years,” Nave said.
