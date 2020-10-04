I have never owned a newspaper and there never was or never will be a chance of that happening.
I have, however, worked for some super newspaper owners and publishers, and their contributions to the success I’ve enjoyed in the journalism business will forever be remembered.
Mr. Lawrence Hager, then owner of the Messenger-Inquirer, was one of those special people.
While not everyday-active in the operation of the newspaper, Mr. Lawrence kept a close eye on the business while I was employed as night wire editor and knew what was going on.
To that end, he was aware of my last night of employment with the newspaper and did not miss out on the opportunity to tell me goodbye.
In fact, he did a lot better than that.
It was about 1 a.m. and I was wrapping up my night’s work on the morning edition when Mr. Lawrence unexpectedly walked into the office and approached my desk. With undivided caring and kindness, he began singing me a song — a goodbye song.
I don’t remember the name of the song or the words but I do recall tears pouring down my cheeks and dampening the front of my shirt. And I do remember him saying, “That was for you, Dave.”
But like I said, Mr. Lawrence didn’t miss out on much that appeared in the newspaper when I was night wire editor and that was never more evident than on a particular night in 1965.
That day was primary election day in Owensboro and Wendell Ford and Cap Gardner were in a primary election battle over who would go to the general election and the eventual right to take a seat in the Kentucky General Assembly.
Wanting a representative front page picture to go with the election story, I took a camera in hand and pursued that goal.
The Messenger-Inquirer was at Third and Allen streets at that time and at the rear of the building there was a rustic and well-worn wooden fence accompanied by an abandoned metal trash can.
“There’s my picture” I whispered. “There’s my picture.”
With the election results not yet official I would need two pictures to be properly prepared. I would tack Ford’s campaign poster on the wooden fence and place Gardner’s in a visible position on top of the trash can. Then I reversed the scene and placed Gardner on the fence and Ford on the trash can.
I was ripe and ready.
As it turned out, Ford won the primary and his picture on the fence appeared high on page one in the morning paper.
At about 3 that morning I was at home, very tired and asleep when the telephone rang. It was Mr. Lawrence and he was one upset dude.
“My goodness Dave,” he shouted in a newspaper owner sort of way. “How could you possibly have put Cap Gardner in a trash can on page one?”
With the scolding came an instruction. I was to be at Gardner’s office when he got to work and apologize for the picture.
I did just that and learned that Cap was not offended. “I thought that was a great story-telling picture,” he said.
But you know something? It wasn’t all that long before I was scheduled to leave my job at the Messenger-Inquirer and I again heard and saw that late-night visitor and welcomed that wonderful and meaningful song.
