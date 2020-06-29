LEXINGTON — Nicholas “Nick” Anthony Vorrasi, 40, of Lexington, passed away June 23, 2020. Nick was an Owensboro boy through and through. He spent his childhood on the baseball field at Southern Little League or on the greens at Windridge golf course. The lake behind his childhood home gave Nick and his friends hours of entertainment fishing and taking out the paddle boat. As he grew older, Nick retired the baseball bats but continued playing golf. Nick was a member of the Daviess County High School Golf team until his graduation in 1998.
He attended the University of Kentucky and was always a Big Blue fan. His true sports loyalty was always to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved going to games or watching them play on TV with his father. It was when Nick was blessed with a son, Nicky, that his life changed forever. Nick found himself back on the baseball field, but this time as a coach, back on the lake behind his childhood home teaching Nicky to fish, and back at Heinz Field with Lou and Nicky watching the Steelers play. The time that Nick spent with Nicky was the happiest time of his life.
Survivors include his parents, Lou and Anne Lucas Vorrasi; son, Nicholas “Nicky” Anthony Vorrasi II; grandmother, Martha Nell Lucas; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the donor’s charity of choice.
A private service will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences for the family of Nick may be left at www.glenncares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.