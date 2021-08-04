The ninth annual Color Blast fundraiser, put on by Puzzle Pieces, is planned for Owensboro this month after being postponed from its usual date in March.
Color Blast is a 5K race that honors and recognizes people with disabilities and raises money for organizations that help disabled people.
Racers will be blasted with non-toxic colored powder at different points throughout the race and at the finish line.
According to Amanda Owen, Puzzle Pieces’ director, Color Blast was canceled last year due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While this hurt the organizations that benefit from the funds, Owen said many runners donated their fees and they were still able to raise money.
“This event holds so much weight through the year,” Owen said. “It’s a celebration for us to honor those with disabilities.”
There are four sponsorship opportunities for businesses for the Color Blast.
The Color Blasting Zone Sponsorship is $500.
The Bronze Sponsorship is $1,000.
The Silver Sponsorship is $1,500.
The Gold Sponsorship is $3,000.
For details on each sponsorship, visit colorblast5k.org.
Funds from this year’s race will go to Puzzle Pieces, Dream Riders of Kentucky, Green River Association for Down Syndrome Awareness, and Team Karlie.
According to Owen, the organizers of the race are closely monitoring the delta variant and will continue to do so throughout the month.
Owen said since the race is outdoors and most sponsors and participants will be vaccinated, she is optimistic that this will be a safe event for everyone involved.
“There are ways we can use precautions and be preventative,” Owen said. “We want everyone to be safe.”
Owen said that since people are used to a March race, it was difficult to move it to August.
She is, however, excited to be holding the race in warm weather.
The ninth annual Color Blast fundraiser will be at 8 a.m. Aug. 28 at Moreland Park on 1215 Hickman Ave. in Owensboro.
Registration is $25 for the main 5K and $15 for the student 5K.
Racers can register at runsignup.com.
Everyone who registers will receive a free T-shirt. Shirt pickup will be held at Puzzle Pieces on 2401 New Hartford Road on the three days leading up to the race.
For more information on Color Blast, visit colorblast5k.org.
