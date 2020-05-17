I did it again.
No, I didn’t destroy another bird’s nest on gutter downspout in my backyard.
I’m a tad smarter than that.
Where I was totally remiss by not remembering last Sunday was Mother’s Day and failing to properly record it in this column. I can only blame that on age, mental ineptness and just a sprinkling of stupidity.
Actually, my deep respect for Mother’s Day goes back to my mother’s mom, my dad’s mom, my mom, my bride’s mom, and my bride, who was the mother of my four children. If there have been any greater mothers in history then I’ve missed the boat of motherhood.
I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with my grandmothers, but what one — my dad’s mother — did was filled with love and caring. Grandma McBride made a determined effort to make sure I was given a banana on each of my visits to her home. One such visit did not materialize as planned and the once yellow banana turned black before I showed up again.
But the darkness didn’t overshadow the love intended.
I’m sure the feeling is universally shared, but my mother was at the very top of the hill. Left with no husband through death and five young children, she had to make do when doing was all but impossible.
But she was more than equal to the task and those youngsters were put on the path to measures of success.
My late bride was proof of what kind of mother my mother-in-law was. With the backing of a great husband, she was at the top of her class in motherhood. And she even thought I was a fairly decent person.
Good mothers push me into a sobering trend of thought — the murders of thousands of babies through abortion. It’s OK if a young woman does not want a baby. To my way of thinking it’s not OK if their pregnancies are terminated by killing.
It bothers me — and I’m sure it bothers countless others — how some people have managed to determine that the supposed legality of abortion is determined by the age of an unborn child. In other words, they have determined that an unborn child is not even a humane unless it has been in the womb for a certain amount of months.
I’ve got a little news for those folks. Living in a newborn starts at the moment of conception and continues until a child is born.
Forgive me if you will. What should have been a column writer’s best effort was allowed to be sidetracked by something far less. Maybe it would have been better if I waited until next year without losing track of Mother’s Day.
There’s only one big problem with that. I’m just not overly sure of any next year.
At any rate, I wish all lovely mothers a belated happy Mother’s Day.
