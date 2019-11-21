HENDERSON -- In less than one month, fires have destroyed two of Henderson's oldest buildings, with the most recent blaze igniting early Wednesday at what was once called the Henderson Hotel.
No injuries were reported, although more than a dozen residents have been displaced.
Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman said firefighters responded to the aged, red brick building at 601 Washington St. around 3 a.m.
Currently named Simple Rewards Inn, but formerly called Henderson Hotel and the Gilmore Hotel, Foreman said flames had already broken through parts of the structure when crews --some of which were coming from Station One, also on Washington Street -- got to the scene.
"When crews arrived heavy fire was coming from the backside of the building and from the roof line," he said. "Crews went to the first and second floors and started evacuating rooms. Some of the 16 to 18 occupants were still inside" the burning structure.
"The flames went through the roof pretty quickly, so we went to a defensive operation," Foreman said. "This means we used exterior hoselines ... we wanted to fight it from the outside so that our people aren't in danger of being inside if/when the roof collapses."
Firefighters remained on scene for several hours Wednesday keeping water on hot spots.
"It took awhile (to extinguish)," he said. "We had water issues at first because of hydrants which couldn't provide the water flow that we needed. We had to bring in hydrants from further away."
"Investigators are looking at the cause and origin of the fire, and the State Fire Marshal's Office has been contacted," Foreman said.
The city provided a HART bus to keep the building's occupants warm. The American Red Cross arranged for rooms at the Ramada Inn for the displaced residents, he said.
While no one was injured in Wednesday morning's blaze, Foreman said that most of the building is "a total loss."
"The older of the two sections mainly sustained smoke and water damage," he said.
The property at 601 Washington St., has had a varied career. The oldest portion was built as a private residence in 1874 by Allan Gilmore, but in 1919 it was sold to Dr. J. C. Moseley, who built a large brick addition to convert it into a hospital.
For more than 60 years the property was known as the Henderson Hotel, but after renovations by a local businessman Kiran Patel, it was renamed the Gilmore Hotel and more recently the Simple Rewards Inn.
Patel also operates the Economy Inn & Suites and the Ramada Inn on U.S. 41.
This is the second large-scale fire in a historic building in Henderson in less than one month.
The Weaverton Apartments -- renovated from the historic Weaverton School -- burned down on Oct. 26 in what the city called the largest fire here in a decade.
The building, which was constructed in 1931 but most recently served as low-income apartments, is a total loss after a fire raged through it. As with the blaze at Simple Rewards Inn, flames were shooting from the building when crews arrived. Firefighters searched the dwelling floor by floor, room by room to evacuate the occupants.
Neither occupants nor firefighters were injured in that fire.
The cause of the fire at the old Weaverton School was ruled "unintentional, but undetermined."
