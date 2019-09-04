Two of the city’s tax rates are expected to remain the same while the third will decrease under an ordinance that received its first reading during Tuesday’s Owensboro City Commission meeting at City Hall.
The city is proposing to keep its real property rate of 26.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation the same as the previous year. That means an owner whose home or land is assessed at $100,000 would pay $266 in property taxes.
The plan is also to maintain the identical vehicle rate of 30.30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation as the previous fiscal year.
However, the personal property rate of 26.74 is a decrease from last year’s 28.09 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which is non-real estate properties self-reported to the state by businesses.
According to Angela Hamric, the city’s finance and support services director, both real estate and personal property revenues are anticipated to increase this fiscal year, allowing for the proposed rates.
Current real property revenue is forecast to go from $8,641,737 in 2018-19 fiscal year to $8,924,472 this fiscal year — a 3.27% increase.
The city has the option to collect up to a 4% increase in real property revenue, which is allowed by state law without forcing a referendum.
Hamric said the 4% “threshold” is based on current real property only and doesn’t account for any new construction.
“So there was a margin where we could increase the rate if we wanted to make the revenue stream 4%,” Hamric said. “But we’re not changing the rate, so the revenue stream from current real estate is going to be the same as what the assessments went up.”
In recent years, the city has been experiencing higher property values, especially along the riverfront. One of the more glaring examples is the VFW Post 696, at 311 W. Veterans Blvd., where the assessment went from $225,000 in 2011 to $525,200 in 2015 and to $1,805,200 this year.
Although the city lowered the personal property rate, revenue is still projected to increase from $1,050,365 to $1,065,412 this year.
City coffers have also seen a boost in revenue from increases in the occupational tax in 2017 and the insurance premium license fee that went into effect July 1.
“Last year, we had a surplus of $2.5 million,” Hamric said.
The City Commission will vote on the second reading of the tax rates at its next meeting scheduled for Sept. 17.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
