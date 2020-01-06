Nonprofit thrift stores ask donors to obey drop-off rules

During the past year or so, The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store and St. Vincent de Paul Store have seen an increase in residents using their nonprofit stores as dumping grounds to avoid landfill fees.
For example, St. Vincent de Paul staff returned to work after their Christmas holiday to find many items had been dumped outside the store, including three broken lamps and a busted bathtub. A broken chair, mattresses and a damaged dollhouse were among many items left in the lot the next night.
The Salvation Army's store regularly finds mattresses and box springs at its gate. Neither store accepts them.
Dropping off items after hours invites theft and vandalism, store officials say.
In the end, these nonprofits must pay dumping fees to haul off items that have no resale value. St. Vincent de Paul's Owensboro store paid at least $1,185 in 2018 for trash removal, said Richard Remp-Morris, CEO.
That doesn't count extra time employees spend handling items that can't be sold. St. Vincent de Paul employees spend at least an hour every morning cleaning up the outside donation area before they begin their regular duties.
"People think they can give us anything. It becomes more of a burden on the nonprofit," Remp-Morris said.
St. Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store depend on receiving donations of gently used items, which are sold to make money to support their missions. Remp-Morris calls it turning donations into hope.
With money made at the stores, these nonprofits operate programs to assist local residents. Each dollar spent on unnecessary dumping fees and other expenses tied to receiving junk items reduces the amount the nonprofits can spend on those who need it most.
Danielle Horn, a store clerk at The Salvation Army store, estimates about 40% of the donated items the shop receives can't be sold and end up in the landfill.
"Some weeks, we get some really nice things, and then some weeks, we get people's garbage that they don't want to take off," Horn said.
Items that sit in the store up to five weeks without selling are discarded.
St. Vincent de Paul has had used building materials left in its lot, Remp-Morris said.
One contractor pulled up after hours and started to unload a truck full of old, dirty kitchen stoves that had been removed from an apartment building. Remp-Morris managed to stop the man from dumping the stoves in his store's lot, but not without an argument.
A donor once brought St. Vincent de Paul a three-legged chair. The store cannot repair furniture, so the chair had no value, Remp-Morris said.
A good rule of thumb for donating used items to a nonprofit: "If you wouldn't give it to your mother, don't give it to us," he said.
When it comes to clothing and textiles, St. Vincent de Paul takes soiled and torn items. However, they are baled and sold to ethical brokers who use the textiles to make car-cleaning cloths and other useful items.
St. Vincent de Paul is paid pennies per pound for the clothing bales, but the nonprofit is happy to have the money and keep those items from going in a landfill, Remp-Morris said.
Anyone donating clothing to St. Vincent de Paul is asked to separate items with resale value from rags. When the donation is made, staff should be notified which items are to be baled and sold in bulk and which can be placed in the store for sale.
The Salvation Army store accepts donations during its business hours. St. Vincent de Paul's donation area is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
