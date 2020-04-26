From the little guy working nine-to-five to the big shot airline CEO, the effects of COVID-19 have reverberated through every aspect of our lives. This being said, perhaps the most affected are those in education.
Above all other industry, education as a whole has had to get creative in their approach. The nimble and adaptive nature of the field came to its touching zenith on Saturday as Kentucky Wesleyan College honored the graduating class of 2020.
Due to social distancing guidelines, KWC, like schools across the nation, were faced with the challenge of whether or not to even hold a commencement ceremony and through planning and some carefully thought out video production they held a ceremony on Facebook as unique as the times. While different, it brought the community closer together, said Thomas Mitzel, KWC president.
“It was certainly strange addressing a virtually empty room,” he said. “It was an odd feeling imaging a group where 500 to 1,000 people usually sit. This experience really brought us all closer. We really had to think about how to make this a celebration worthy of our students. We had several meetings, we laughed a lot and were frustrated on many levels. I was so impressed by my team here, putting something completely new together and inventing a brand new approach. It is a day that we hoe they remember fondly.”
While not having faculty and staff plus on top of students and families running around campus in the week before graduation was bitter sweet, the 162 graduates and staff made the best of it, Mitzel said.
“There was a graduate that posted a picture of himself shaking hands in his cap and gown, he superimposed my head over the other person and posted on Twitter,” he said. “That is why we asked students to stand at various points like we would do, we wanted it to feel live.”
Even keynote speaker, attorney and law professor Stephen B. Bright, got into the spirit of the production through remotely filming his address highlighting the importance of interconnectedness, new perspectives on how much we depend on one another and the value of truth.
For the graduates, many, like Owensboro native Joshua Mangaya (summa cum laude), still dawned their cap and gowns, rose to be honored and enjoyed an intimate celebration with friends and family.
“I’m glad that we got to do this,” said Mangaya. “A lot of us seniors have been looking forward to this day, so we are grateful. There is some sadness, it is a big chapter, but we got to graduate in a way that was more intimate in some ways than if we had been there in person. I watched it with my family, wore my cap and gown and still walked. It was a happy moment. I just want to thank the college for doing all of this. They have been great and did all that they could to make this day as special as they could.”
Russellville native Taleia Mason, who received her Bachelor of Science, spent ceremony with her family and like her fellow graduates, didn’t allow COVID-19 to prevent her from standing and accepting her honor.
“We all watched it together and ate and celebrated,” she said. “I did the cap and gown, the whole thing. The ceremony was heartfelt and I think more so than it would have been on campus. KWC did a great job in honoring all of us today. It does kind of suck that we didn’t get to walk across the stage, but I think it had brought us closer, we are all reaching out and congratulating each other.”
As the college sends out their 152nd graduating class into a “new normal” they have already proven that they can adapt, lean on their KWC community and the pride of those that have supported them through the collegiate journey, no matter the circumstances, said Mitzel.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.