Nonviolent language workshop planned for Saturday

Society's everyday language is filled with violent words and phrases.
For example, we take a stab at things, set the world on fire and roll with the punches.
While those phrases may seem benign to some people, the Rev. Claudia Ramisch, who leads the Unitarian Universalist Church, said violent language becomes hardwired in our brains and connects to emotions in a powerful way. It's time to examine commonly used words and phrases, she said, and determine whether they might be changed to reflect positivity and peace.
"It's not just the big actions," Ramisch said. "It's stuff we do every day that makes a difference."
In the hope of using the power of words to create change, the UU Church will host a workshop titled Retooling Our Language for Peace. It is appropriate for anyone who is a middle school kid or older.
The event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the UU Church, which is at Cedar Street and Parrish Avenue. UU Church and Nonviolent Owensboro members may attend for free.
Otherwise, kids 12 to 18 pay $2 to attend. Adults pay $5. Scholarships are available for anyone who may have a financial hardship.
Registration is required. Call Ramisch at 270-683-1462 or email her at hermitstuff@bellsouth.net.
"Indeed, humankind has had a long history of violence, and our language has always come along for the ride," Nimdzi, a market research and international consulting firm in the language services industry, states on its website.
Nimdzi gives examples of violent phrases society has grown accustomed to over time, along with the origin of those phrases. For example, "pay through the nose," started in the ninth century when Irish residents who refused to pay a tax were threatened with having their noses cut from the tips to their eyebrows.
"Raked over the coals" originated in the Middle Ages, when suspected witches were dragged over the coals of a fire. In addition, the word diehard started in the 1700s and refers to people who struggled the longest during hangings.
A friend of Ramisch's offered a more peaceful alternative to the old saying "killing two birds with one stone." She suggested flying two kites with one string.
Ramisch said the church's upcoming workshop promises to be practical and fun. It will consist of three segments: deconstructing violence, rewiring for peace and practicing new words and phrases. For example, during the workshop, one activity will be searching for violent language in a variety of publications.
"Peaceful language is to choose metaphors that are more appropriate for being kind and gracious in our relationships with each other and building a world that is good for our children to live in," she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
