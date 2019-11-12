Nonviolent Owensboro will host free viewings of two documentary films as part of Owensboro's ninth Faith Fest.
The first film, titled "The Imam & The Pastor," will be shown at noon Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro at Cedar Street and Parrish Avenue.
In this film, two Nigerian religious leaders, who fought each other in their country's upheaval in the 1990s, learn to listen to each other and work together for peace. After the film, Peggy Wilson will guide a discussion.
Also, the film "Divided We Fall" will be shown at noon on Nov. 19 at the UU church. The documentary centers around a Sikh father who was murdered in Mesa, Arizona, four days after the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States.
The documentary about hate crimes and forgiveness is told through the stories of Sikh Americans. Mary Danhauer will lead a discussion after the film.
