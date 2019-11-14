November 1811 was a rough time for the men for whom Owensboro and Daviess County were named.
Both Abraham Owen and Joseph Hamilton Daveiss (that's the correct spelling of his name. The county's name was misspelled when the Kentucky General Assembly created it.) died that month in the same battle -- the Battle of Tippecanoe near modern Lafayette, Indiana.
Owen was 42, a former member of the Kentucky General Assembly.
Daveiss was 37, a former U.S. attorney for Kentucky.
In the summer of 1811, William Henry Harrison, governor of Indiana Territory, issued a call for volunteers for an expedition against a confederation of tribes organized by two Shawnee brothers -- Tecumseh and The Prophet.
Owen and Daveiss were among the Kentuckians who answered the call.
Harrison marched north from Vincennes with about 1,000 men that fall.
On Nov. 6, he met with representatives of the Prophet, told them his demands and scheduled a meeting with the Prophet for the next day.
At 4:15 a.m. the next day, the Indians attacked Harrison's camp.
Later, Harrison wrote, "I found Major Daveiss forming the dragoons and understanding that the heaviest part of the enemy's fire proceeded from some trees about fifteen or twenty paces in front of those companies, I directed the major to dislodge them with a part of the dragoons.
"Unfortunately, the major's gallantry determined him to execute the order with a smaller force than was sufficient, which enabled the enemy to avoid him in the front and attack his flanks. The major was mortally wounded, and his party driven back."
Harrison added, "Col. Abraham Owen, commandant of the Eighteenth Kentucky Regiment, joined me, a few days before the action, as a private in Captain Guiger's company. He accepted the appointment of volunteer aid-de-camp to me. He fell early in the action. The Representative of his State will inform you that she possessed not a better citizen, nor a braver man.
"Maj. J. H. Daveiss was known as an able lawyer and a great orator. He joined me as a private volunteer; and, on the recommendations of the officers of that corps, was appointed to command the three troops of dragoons. His conduct, in that capacity, justified their choice. Never was there an officer possessed of more ardor and zeal to discharge his duties with propriety, and never one who would have encountered greater danger to purchase military fame."
There was controversy about Owen's death.
Stories after the battle said that Harrison couldn't find his white horse and grabbed another horse that was nearby.
Owen, who also had a white horse, rode up beside Harrison and was immediately shot and killed.
Soldiers theorized that the Indians had been watching for Harrison on a white horse and killed Owen by mistake.
Daveiss was also reported to have had a white horse blanket that day.
Harrison later reported that 62 of his men were killed and 126 wounded.
There were estimates that about 150 Indians were killed or wounded.
When the battle ended and the Indians withdrew, Harrison and his men leveled Prophetstown.
Harrison went on to become president.
In 1815, the General Assembly attached Daveiss' name to a new county being created in western Kentucky.
And in 1817, it attached Owen's name to the seat of government in the new county.
Had the men survived the battle, the county and city might have different names today.
