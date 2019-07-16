The ceremony of religious profession, or making of first vows, took place in the convent chapel at Mt. St. Joseph's academy in 1919. Twenty-three novices, whose two-year probation in the community had expired, will make their act of religious profession, or vow for one year. During the solemn mass, the elaborate and impressive ceremonies of the Ursuline ritual will be observed. A number of the clergy from the county and throughout the diocese will be present as well as a number of relatives and friends of the sisters. The institution regrets that an invitation cannot be extended to patrons and friends due to lack of room in the chapel.
• July 14, 1919, Oscar Wellman drowned in Green River below Calhoun. Wellman was visiting his mother-in-law Mrs. Stanley, and along with some other parties, had been noodling for fish when he waded out into the river to wash the mud off his clothes, stepped into a hole, and went under. Some women on the bank saw him sink under the water and rise again and threw a float to him but he did not grasp it.
• July 15, The Rev. G. A. Vantroostenberghe, formerly of Owensboro and now chaplain of the Good Shepherd Convent in Louisville, died Tuesday of kidney and stomach trouble at the hospital where he had been ill for 10 days. The history of his life is very interesting. He was born in Belgium in 1849 and when he came to Kentucky, his brother was a pastor at Uniontown. He observed the 44th anniversary of his ordination on May 19.
• July 16, the inspection tour of the school gardens by representatives of different agencies was a success. Under the direction of Professor Smith, he showed 357 school gardens in a splendid state of cultivation. All of the gardens are being tended by the children of St. Frances Academy. An expenditure of $850 has been made this year.
• July 17, the annual convention of the Daviess County Christian churches and Bible schools was held at Hickman Park with more than 100 in attendance. Mr. Ewing Bell talked in the morning on "What the County Organization Can Do for Our Bible Schools." The Rev. Horace Kingsbury spoke on "What Constitutes a Victory School."
• July 18, a collision that might have resulted seriously occurred at 18th and Frederica streets when a Ford taxicab crashed head-on into a southbound Frederica streetcar. Martin O'Bryan was driving west on 18th and started to turn on Frederica when he crashed into the streetcar. He says that he was unable to see the streetcar until he had started to turn and then it was too late.
50 Years Ago
• July 14, 1969, "in this time of frustration and growth, there is a need of rededication to the principles that made this country great," Lt. Gov. Wendell Ford said. Ford was speaking at the dedication of the Lewisport Community Center. Located adjacent to the Lewisport School, the structure was built at cost of about $30,000. The center contains about 6,000 square feet of floor space. Ford said he was proud of the community.
• July 15, one of the main events of the Green River Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation's 32nd annual membership meeting will be the crowning of the Miss Green River RECC of 1969. About 15 girls will compete for the title at Daviess County High School. The pageant is broken into the swimsuit competition and the finals. The winner will receive a $150 clothing allowance to help prepare her for state finals.
• July 16, a Daviess County native, James Raleigh Bryant Sr, of Richmond, Virginia, received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Virginia at its June commencement. He left Owensboro with the Rev. Boone to become assistant pastor of the First Baptist Church at Roanoke, Virginia, in 1927. He has served as president of the State Southern Baptist Convention. He is married to the former Mary Fannie Carpenter and they have a son and two grandchildren.
• July 17, the centennial class of 1949 at St. Francis Academy held the 20-year class reunion at the Dar-Nek club. The class of '49 marked the 100th anniversary of the academy, which stood on the corner of Fifth and Allen streets. Approximately 100 were in attendance for the occasion with Bill Hardesty serving as master of ceremonies. The program was highlighted with each graduate giving a brief resume of the past 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.