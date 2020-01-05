I'm glad I'm 88 years old. It gives me a lot of advantages - or perhaps disadvantages - a lot of other people don't have.
And I guess that's sort of a strange thing to be proud about.
I say that because when I was 10 years old I wanted to be older and have all of those fantastic things that now are antiques and deemed close to useless.
But useless and memorability are as different as a refrigerator and an icebox.
Take a single bulb hanging from the center of a ceiling that could only be turned on by pulling on a string or cord. A switch on a nearby wall would have been advanced and unreal thinking.
But let's face it. We had to have what we had then so others could improve on it later. After all, a step down from a hanging ceiling light would have been a candle.
So why am I glad to be 88 years old?
I have only part of an answer for that question. It would be great if I could say I've seen it all from both ends and understand completely all of the many transitions.
But I can't.
Even as a 5-year-old boy who grew up on or near a railroad track, I could not understand how steam could make a huge locomotive advance down a track. And I thought radios had real little people inside them doing all of the talking and singing.
So much for being young, out of touch with technology, and just a little bit on the I-don't-know side of smarts.
But there are some things I did know.
The Big Blue Bridge was still yet in the planning stages when I was a little tike, the south side of Owensboro ended somewhere close to 25th and Frederica, and the Owensboro airport was just off east Highway 60. It was without a control tower, had a dirt runway and could handle only the smallest of airplanes.
I vividly remember the 1937 flood and a story later told by former Owensboro Catholic football coach Les VanMeter.
Coach Van said he and a couple of other guys volunteered to go out in a boat and help rescue folks who were stranded in their rural homes by the high water.
One such trip, Coach Van said, took them west of town. On their return, the boat's driver managed to stay on path by following the utility poles along the highway.
At one point Coach Van said he spotted a cap floating in the water, He asked the driver to stop, picked up the hat and there under it was a man's head.
'Do you want a lift into town" Coach said he asked the man.
"No thanks," the man replied. "I'm on a horse,"
With all due respect to the late Coach Van, I believed only part of that story.
One last ditty by a man who has witnessed many new years.
Somewhere nearby to where I'm now sitting is a rubber ball belonging to my grandson A.J. On it is inscribed the words "tossed into the air in 2005 and caught in 2006."
With the youngster looking on, that's what happened. I tossed the ball up in one year and caught it in another.
Happy New Year.
