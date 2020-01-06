Back in the fall of 1978, Tony Nurse, then an 18-year-old city employee, was making a name for himself as one of the top amateur bicycle racers in the country.
He was hoping to turn pro soon, he told the Messenger-Inquirer then.
Today, Nurse is a month shy of 60, living in Lexington and driving 18-wheelers loaded with Lexus and Mercedes-Benz cars.
"After that story appeared (in the Messenger-Inquirer), a guy in California got ahold of it and sponsored me," he recalled.
An actor named Renny Roker -- a cousin of Al Roker -- owned Team Jag, a bicycle motocross -- BMX -- team.
And he offered to sponsor Nurse in national competitions.
"I turned pro in November 1978," Nurse said. "I raced for about three years. I belonged to the National Bicycle Association and the National Bicycle League."
Moving back to California to establish himself in racing was really returning home, he said.
"I lived in California before we moved to Owensboro in 1975," Nurse said.
He started doing wheelies on his bike when he was 11.
By 13, Nurse was doing no-hands wheelies and "bunny hops," making the bike bounce higher and higher on picnic tables, the roofs of cars, almost anywhere.
"Everybody was doing it out there then," he said. "I won my first trophy when I was 13."
In Owensboro, Nurse was jumping picnic tables, tennis court nets and more on his 20-inch yellow Suzuki bike.
But bike racing hadn't really caught on here.
It had in Evansville and Henderson though.
And Nurse collected 16 trophies on area tracks his first year as an amateur.
As a pro, he traveled the county competing with riders from several states.
But things got rough when he crashed in a world championship race on ESPN in 1980.
"I got a compound fracture of my shoulder," Nurse said. "A piece of bone came through my skin. ESPN showed it on instant replay."
He said, "I was able to ride again after my shoulder healed, but I wasn't as good. I raced until I was 21 and gave it up."
Last year, Nurse said, "I was in a serious car wreck. They told me I might not walk again. But I'm back driving 18-wheelers. I've been driving for 20 years next month."
He said, "The guys I raced against back then own their own teams now. I'd love to have a reunion sometime."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
