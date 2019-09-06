Auditions for Owensboro Dance Theatre's annual rendition of the classic "The Nutcracker" will take place next week at Johnson's Dance Studio, 2705 Breckenridge St.
The auditions will run from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the company studio, during which time Jaysie Beth Royal, ODT assistant artistic director, said the company will be casting about 120 extras for the performance that will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the RiverPark Center, with the school-day presentations held the Friday before.
Extras should range in age from 6 to 13 years old and must be turning 6 by Oct. 1 in order to be cast in the show. Kids who are already members of Johnson's Dance Studio do not need to audition but do have to fill out a form of their intention to take part in the production.
Royal said auditions include at least three things: dancing, tumbling and personality. When a child comes to audition they can expect to see at least two judges, and they will be asked to perform an excerpt from "The Nutcracker."
"If they can, we'll have them do some tumbling," Royal said. "And we'll have them shout out their name because we like to see their personality shine through. Or they'll be asked a few questions."
Other than that, those interesting in taking part just need to show up and ODT will take care of the rest.
If cast in the performance there will be a $70 fee, but there are a limited number of scholarships available.
Adult male and female performers who are interested in being involved with the production can contact ODT at 270-684-9580 or odt1982@gmail.com for performance opportunities.
Royal said the 27th annual performance is a chance for community members to work alongside professional dancers. This year's show will include members from the Kentucky Ballet Theatre, as well as Nathan Rommel with the Jon Lehrer Dance Company.
Each year the dance company likes to add some changes and variations to the classic tale, Royal said.
"This year we have a lot of new costumes coming in, and some new flying effects," she said.
The iconic flying bed will be returning, with some "exciting twists," Royal said, as well as a flying duel between the Rat King and the Nutcracker Prince.
The flying effects are presented by ZFX this year, who will be "adding their magical touch" to the show for a second year, ODT Executive Director Joy Johnson said.
"The Nutcracker" is being sponsored this year by German American Bank.
For more information about the show, or the upcoming auditions, visit owensborodancetheatre.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
