The Owensboro Dance Theatre’s “Nutcracker” performance won’t be happening this month as it has for years.
Instead, Joy Johnson, ODT managing artistic director, said the event is being moved to Feb. 6-7, but will still take place at the Owensboro RiverPark Center.
This is the second postponement after ODT staff realized the traditional first Saturday in December couldn’t happen following Gov. Andy Beshear’s late November announcement of new restrictions due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.
In response to the mandate, ODT initially scheduled Dec. 19 and 20, but it has now decided on dates farther out as a precaution.
“We were looking at January, but with things the way they are we just thought let’s just try February,” Johnson said.
So far, Johnson said more than 1,000 tickets have been sold, which will be transferred over to the future dates.
This will mark the 28th year of ODT’s “Nutcracker” performance.
Johnson said everyone involved would’ve preferred having it in December because of the feel that the Christmas season brings to the performance.
“We’ll just be happy to perform it, and yes it will be different,” she said. “But it’s just the magic of being on stage and having people to perform for.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.