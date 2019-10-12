O.Z. Tyler participating in 'Mocktober' event

Owensboro's O.Z. Tyler Distillery is among the distilleries participating in next week's third annual "Mocktober" campaign by the Kentucky Distillers' Association and the Mocktail Project.
Mocktails are alcohol-free cocktails.
Why would a distillery participate in an event that creates cocktails without alcohol?
"It's more of a social thing to offer an alternative for people who don't drink," Jacob Call, master distiller and director of operations at O.Z. Tyler, said Friday. "They can taste a cocktail without alcohol."
He said the distillery will offer the mocktails to those who take tours.
Currently, those on the tour taste bourbon, honey bourbon and rye.
A recipe for Mint Julep on the Mocktail Project's website says it contains 1.5 ounces of apple cider syrup, six mint leaves, shaved ice, club soda and a mint leaf garnish.
"Health and wellness has become a key focus for consumers and retailers nationally," Jesse Hawkins, founder of The Mocktail Project, said in a news release. "Finally, Kentucky's non-drinkers can ditch their club sodas with lime and enjoy quality zero-proof cocktails too."
More than 40 bars, restaurants and distilleries are participating in the state project.
The website lists only O.Z. Tyler in Owensboro.
The Kentucky Distillers Association said it plans to donate $1 to The Mocktail Project for every mocktail picture consumers post to social media with the hashtag #shareamocktail throughout the week.
There's a $5,000 limit to the donations.
The Mocktail Project "partners with the beverage and hospitality industries to increase the awareness and availability of non-alcoholic options in social settings," the news release said.
Eric Gregory, president of the KDA, said, "Kentucky's distillers are moving toward next-generation hospitality, where alcohol is featured as a choice, not an expectation."
Other distilleries participating in the project are Angel's Envy, Bluegrass Distillers, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Casey Jones, Copper & Kings, Dueling Grounds, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, Hartfield & Co., Kentucky Artisan Distillery, James B. Beam Distilling Co., Jeptha Creed, Limestone Branch, Lux Row, Maker's Mark, Michter's Fort Nelson, New Riff, Old Forester, Rabbit Hole, Wilderness Trail, and Woodford Reserve.
More information can be found online at https://themocktailproject.com/mocktober.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.