O.Z. Tyler planning free celebration Nov. 15/Event celebrates cleanup of rickhouse collapse

A section of a 20,000-barrel rickhouse collapsed at O.Z. Tyler Distillery during a thunderstorm shortly after midnight on June 17.
The warehouse -- Rickhouse H -- was near Ewing Road and the barrels spilled out onto the roadway, closing it for seven weeks.
The road reopened on Aug. 2.
On Nov. 15, the distillery at 10 Distillery Road in northwestern Owensboro is inviting the community in for a free celebration of the successful cleanup.
"We genuinely want to thank this community for all the support and understanding we received following the collapse," Nicole Ebelhar, the distillery's manager of visitor experience, said this week. "We know that many of the locals were inconvenienced and our valued employees were put to the test during the last few months of cleanup to say the least."
Jacob Call, master distiller and director of operations, said the distillery was able to save about 15,000 of the 53-gallon barrels of aging bourbon.
The liquor that spilled was captured in catch-basins on the property that prevented environmental issues, he said.
Call said barrels that were only cracked were drained and the bourbon stored in new barrels.
He said the slow way the distillery took down the damaged warehouse helped prevent more loss.
The celebration is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 15.
The event includes free tours of the distillery every 15 minutes as well as music from Nashville-based DJ Prophesy.
J's Good Grub Food Truck from Owensboro and Slickback Outdoor BBQ from Ohio County will be selling food.
A cash bar will be open and there's a 10 percent discount on all gift shop purchases during the event.
Ebelhar said a complimentary s'mores bar will be set up, so people can make their own s'mores.
And people can also bag their own char.
Charring -- burning the inside of the barrel -- is done to open the wood up, making it easier for bourbon to extract flavors.
And the old char is sold in the gift shop.
"People use it to smoke meat," Ebelhar said. "We sell it in the gift shop, but it will be complimentary that night."
The event is open to people of all ages -- not just those 21 or older, she said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.