O.Z. Tyler Distillery at 10 Distillery Road in northwestern Owensboro is filled with spirits of the liquid variety.
And on Saturday, the historic bottling house will be filled with a spirit of fun for the distillery's second annual Halloween Bash.
The event was created last year when distillery officials noticed that there was an absence of Halloween parties in town.
They said as far as they know there are no spirits of the ghostly variety on the grounds of the 25-acre distillery complex.
But that won't stop the celebration.
Nicole Ebelhar, manager of visitor experience, said last year's event drew roughly 200 people in costumes.
Costumes are optional, she said, but everyone last year wore one.
And there are prizes for the best costumes this year, Ebelhar said.
She said, "We're bringing in DJ Prophesy from Nashville for the dance. We'll have dancing from 7 p.m. to midnight."
J's Good Grub will have its food truck at the distillery that night for dining, Ebelhar said.
Festive lighting is being installed to set a Halloween atmosphere, she said.
Tickets are $25 now at www.oztylerdistillery.com or by calling 270-240-0060.
They go up to $30 on Saturday, Ebelhar said.
The ticket price includes a specialty cocktail as well.
The event is for people 21 and older.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
