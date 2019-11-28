O.Z. Tyler's Sip N Shop coming Sunday

O.Z. Tyler Distillery's third annual Holiday Sip N Shop returns Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. inside the distillery's historic bottling house.
"We will have 19 vendors this year," Nicole Ebelhar, manager of visitor experience, said Wednesday. "The O.Z. Tyler gift shop will be open and we'll have a free gift wrapping station."
She said the event is free and open to all ages -- not just those over 21.
"Vendors will he selling everything from clothes, jewelry and candles to much more," Ebelhar said. "We also have a woodworker joining us this year along with Rough River Metal Works with their metal staves and barrelheads."
A cash bar with signature
cocktails will be available for those who want to sip while they shop.
The distillery is at 10 Distillery Road.
That's north of Second Street -- off Chesterfield Drive between Texas Avenue and River Road -- in northwestern Owensboro.
Previous events have drawn 200-plus shoppers.
There have been several distilleries on the historic site since 1885.
The current facility was built in the 1930s.
TerrePURE Kentucky Distillers Inc. bought the property in 2014, got it ready for production and began making bourbon there in 2016.
Their O.Z. Tyler brand became the first bourbon produced in Daviess County since 1992.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
