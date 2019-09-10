OASIS dealing with record client population

Since May, OASIS Domestic Violence Shelter has averaged keeping 70 women and children -- a record -- at its facility.
The program was designed to care for 60, said Andrea Robinson, executive director.
Although OASIS is beyond capacity, "we're still not turning them away," she said.
A record number of clients means the shelter's needs are in abundance, too, Robinson said during Monday's monthly Healthy Horizons meeting at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
The shelter is starting to prepare for winter, so Robinson asked Healthy Horizons members to consider donating boots, coats, scarves, gloves and hats.
In addition, OASIS needs everything any home needs, such as cleaning supplies, shampoo, toilet paper and toothbrushes.
Right now, the facility also needs white wash cloths and towels, white twin sheets, ethnic hair care products, baby formula and diapers in a variety of sizes.
Anyone wishing to drop off items should call the shelter at 270-685-0260 and make an appointment first, Robinson said. There are times during the work day when no staff members are available to assist.
Online donations can be made at oasisshelter.org.
With so many clients, OASIS is fortunate to have received funding for another two years through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development agency, Robinson said. For the 2019-2020 fiscal year, OASIS received $75,000 for "rapid rehousing."
OASIS can assist with a client's deposits and pay for up to two years of rent and utilities to help abused women move into self-sufficiency. The program helps place clients in stable housing, which frees space for new clients coming into OASIS.
Robinson, who joined OASIS in January, said the shelter has worked to create more awareness, which she feels has increased the nonprofit's client population.
"And more women are choosing to take advantage of opportunities that are available," she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
