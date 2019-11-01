OASIS prepares dorm space for men

Most people think of OASIS Domestic Violence Shelter as a female-only facility.
Andrea Robinson, executive director, hopes that will change soon.
Shelter officials recently shuffled some offices to make a separate space — away from the women's dorm area — to hold up to two men. Renovation of the area is expected to be complete by the end of the year. The new space will allow the shelter to accommodate males more easily.
"We know men are victims of domestic violence," Robinson said. "We will help anybody regardless of gender or sexual orientation."
Across the nation, it is estimated one in seven men are victims of abuse during their lifetimes.
Last fiscal year, OASIS received calls from 97 men, Robinson said.
On Oct. 1, the shelter hosted its annual vigil for victims. In Kentucky, 29 people died last year at the hands of abusers. Four of them were men ages 18 to 81, she said.
The local need to house men became even more apparent a few months ago when OASIS was asked to take in its first male victim, who stayed at the shelter two days until he was placed in the care of family members.
"We were able to make it work," Robinson said, "but we weren't in a position to maintain keeping him long-term."
That experience spurred creating a separate space for men.
The male victim was hospitalized because of his injuries, she said. His abuser was so violent law enforcement officials felt he needed a safe harbor after being released from treatment. They reached out to OASIS.
OASIS provided the same resources to its first male client that it gives women. Staff members went to court with him the following day to secure a protection order and provided other services.
The shelter has a no-refusal policy that includes males, Robinson said. Until the men's area opens, all victims of abuse are welcome at OASIS. Staff will make the necessary changes to accommodate them.
"We're going to make sure we do a better job of reaching out to let men know that services are equally available to them," Robinson said. "That includes males who are teenagers."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.