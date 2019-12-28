Observance planned for 20th anniversary of 2000 tornado

On Jan. 3, 2000, Owensboro-Daviess County was met by an unseasonable and highly destructive EF 3 tornado.
The storm, touching down at 4:10 p.m., is still considered to be the most devastating storm in Owensboro's more than 200-year history, carrying winds of more than 180 mph and cutting a swath half a mile wide and seven miles long across parts of Owensboro and rural Daviess County. In all, 280 homes were completely destroyed, and another 1364 were damaged. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.
To commemorate the storm's 20th anniversary and remind people of the importance of disaster preparedness, the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the National Weather Service Paducah Office will be holding a commemoration ceremony on Jan. 3 at Kentucky Wesleyan College's Winchester Campus Community Center.
Beginning at 10 a.m., the ceremony will bring together citizens who lived through the storm, past and present Owensboro-Daviess County officials as well as meteorological experts for the purpose of the community sharing their experiences, and weather and emergency professionals breaking down the storm.
Community members are encouraged to submit photos or memorabilia from the tornado to display, said Andy Ball, Daviess County Emergency Management Agency director.
"It is something that, it is kind of like 9-11 for us at least," he said. "Everyone remembers where they were and how everyone was affected. From an emergency management perspective, these remembrances are helpful because disaster preparedness is not at the forefront of people's minds. It helps reiterate the importance of preparedness in the face of disasters."
The 2000 tornado, as is often the case with major emergency events, not only galvanized some community members to take preventative measures in the event of future catastrophic storms, but brought the community together, he said.
"We have community members that have gone out and purchased FEMA approved tornado shelters," he said. "There is a gentleman at the courthouse that went out and bought a four-person shelter. People that took those steps definitely feel a little bit more at ease. That was an EF 3. If it was a direct hit by an EF 5, it would have been decimating. If you have a shelter, your chances are far better.
"Even 20 years later, the community is still bonded from the storm. Things like that bring the community together."
The agency is still seeking residents who would like to share their experiences a well as memorabilia from the storm to display. Interested parties can contact Ball at 270-685-8448 or via email at aball@daviessky.org.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.