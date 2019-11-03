In August, Ohio County Healthcare was one of only four hospitals nationwide certified to administer Zulresso, a new drug to treat postpartum depression.
It is estimated one in nine women who give birth suffer from postpartum depression, a severe form of clinical depression related to pregnancy and childbirth. Hormonal changes, stress and a history of depression are among the causes.
Dr. Elizabeth Ottman practices obstetrics and gynecology in Owensboro and contracts with OCH to provide gynecological services. Ottman is the medical director for OCH's Zulresso program.
She treats at least 50 women a year for postpartum depression.
The Food and Drug Administration approved Zulresso in March. OCH started treating patients with the drug in August.
"This is the only drug specifically for postpartum depression," Ottman said. "I've never seen anything like it. ... It's the first thing I've ever seen that is miraculous when it comes to postpartum depression."
She has used Zulresso to treat four women since August. The patients came from Indiana, Paducah, Owensboro and Louisville. Two of them were suicidal, Ottman said.
All four patients were treated successfully. They left OCH taking either no medication or only medications they used prior to pregnancy.
Patients report improvements within hours of treatment, and the drug remains effective at one-month post-treatment visits, Ottman said.
Zulresso costs $35,000, not counting the hospital stay required.
The drug is administered through a continuous intravenous infusion process over a 60-hour period. Patients must be supervised by a trained health care provider throughout the treatment.
"OCH administers treatment in a private patient room as opposed to an infusion therapy clinic setting," a hospital press release said. "Benefits of a patient room include access to private baths, in-room meal delivery, television, high-speed internet and space for baby and another caregiver to stay."
Inpatient stays allow the child to remain with his mom during treatment. However, Ottman said, another caregiver must take care of the baby during that time.
Insurance companies pay for Zulresso treatments, she said. First, though, they want the patient to exhaust common methods for treating depression.
The new drug is a one-time treatment.
Earlier, Ottman read about the drug and met with a company representative. She then contacted the OCH pharmacist. It takes a team of professionals -- doctor, pharmacist and nurses -- to administer the drug.
"I got a lot of support from OCH to provide the service," Ottman said.
The hospital's Zulresso program is not a trial. It is a permanent addition to the services offered.
Ottman conducts screening visits in her Owensboro and Ohio County offices. She also accepts physician referrals.
"All of us are amazed at the improvement these women experience," Ottman said. "It's amazing."
For more information about postpartum depression services at OCH, call 270-730-5344 or visit OCHcares.com.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.