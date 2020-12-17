The Catholic Schools office for the Diocese of Owensboro announced Thursday morning that Owensboro Catholic Schools would be returning to in-person learning on Jan. 5.
The Diocese, which oversees 17 schools, gave schools the option of returning the week of Jan. 4 or Jan. 11, according to a press release.
Keith Osborne, OCS chief administrative officer, said just as the district has done since the beginning of the school year, "we will continue to strictly implement all Safe at School protocols."
"We are grateful for the support of our bishop, our superintendent and other key leaders who have provided direction and guidance throughout this most challenging year," Osborne said.
The Catholic school system, along with other public and private districts across the commonwealth, switched to remote and distance learning on Nov. 23, following an executive order from Gov. Andy Beshear.
During that time, Osborne said the district "transitioned seamlessly" to virtual instruction, but that it's the belief of officials within the school system "that there is no replacement for in-person instruction."
"We will monitor closely the situation in our community and will adapt, as necessary," he said. "Our families have done a really good job in making the right choices throughout this first semester to do their part in keeping our schools open, and I know we can continue to count on their complete support of our efforts."
Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Public Health recommended Monday that schools delay their return to in-person instruction until at least Jan. 11.
Officials from both Owensboro and Daviess County public schools systems say they are not yet ready to make a definitive decision about when their districts will be returning to in-person learning; citing they need to wait and see that the number of positive coronavirus cases is on the decline before deciding whether or not students can return to classrooms.
