Owensboro Catholic Schools announced Thursday afternoon that the school system will comply with Governor Andy Beshear's orders for all public and private schools to close, effective Monday.
Beshear announced new restrictions Wednesday on in-person gatherings at restaurants, schools and event venues.
Keith Osborne, OCS chief administrative officer, said the school system is "extremely disappointed" in Beshear's decision to use legal authority to close all schools.
OCS has been offering in-person instruction five days a week for all students since the beginning of this school year. Mask mandates, physical distancing of all students and staff, and plastic partitions have been implemented to comply with health and safety guidelines.
"We feel like we did everything that we've been asked to do, and we have done it extremely well, yet we still have to shut down," Osborne said. "We don't think it's the right decision, but you can only control what you can control."
He said forcing all students home could increase transmissions because "in school, children are in the disciplined, masked environment and are held accountable each day.
"Now, parents are using relatives, grandparents, babysitters and scrambling to find child care services," he added. "It's a tremendous emotional and financial impact."
The school system complied with the governor's recommendation at the beginning of this school year to postpone the start of school until Aug. 28.
"This time (Beshear) made sure this was an executive order so that we would have to break the law to attend school," Osborne said. "We are obligated to follow the rule of law."
Most OCS students have devices on which to complete their school work, but there are still some families in remote parts of counties that struggle with finding effective wi-fi, Osborne said.
For those families, the school system is working to help them on a case-by-case basis.
Osborne is hopeful that positive COVID-19 cases decrease over the next few weeks.
"Hopefully numbers in Daviess County will be at the point where we can be back in person for kindergarten through fifth, and if the numbers will allow it, we will be back in person on Dec. 7," he said.
