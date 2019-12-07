Since the spring of 1987, the Owensboro Community & Technical College Chorus has continually presented two concerts for the public, a tradition that will continue Monday at First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd.
This year's chorus is one of the largest the school has ever had, with 48 members who will feature composers of the 20th and 21st century starting at 7 p.m. Some composers include Matthew Armstrong, Alice Parker, Carl Shalk, Jane Marshall, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Peter Anglea and Kim Arnesen.
Connie Ford, OCTC professor of music and director of the chorus, said the concert will include seasonal music that is Christmas-oriented. The music ranges from Latin to Russian to English. Some pieces will be familiar to listeners.
Ford said it is always a joy to work with the chorus members, many of whom have sung with her for several years.
"They come with wonderful enthusiasm," she said.
She said that the chorus is comprised of community members and students who volunteer their time.
"They come together, and many of them think of it as a family," she said. "It's very meaningful to them."
Anytime music is created among individuals, she said, a bond is created.
"One can see that in their faces and the way they come together," she said.
Scheduled performers are:
Sopranos: Robbin Baughn, Jeanette Ebelhar, Melinda Francis, Markley Freer, Mary Jungmann, Mary Lou Kapfhammer, Sheila Kyle-Reno, Carroll Laswell, Leah-Marie McDivitt, Dianne McFarling, Shannon Muffett, Debra Sims, Clarissa Smith, Janet Tichenor, Alice Welsh, Shelby Wooldridge and Virginia Zoglman;
Altos: Linda Burgess, Beverly Chelgren, Donna Clark, Janet Estes, Marjorie Flowers, Mary Goodman, Vicki Meacham, Deborah Mesplay, Maggie O'Harrow, Patti Price, Madalyn Roberts, Mary Rummage, Betty Sivis, Christie Stumpf, Sr. Sharon Sullivan, Leah Vandiver and Wendy Wells;
Basses: Ron Bornander, Mike Bruce, Kirby Chelgren, Matthew Constant, Sam Koon, Justin Kurz, Tristen Muffett and Jim Wilhoyte;
Tenors: Sue Baggarly, Chris Freels, Rick Houston, Robert Meacham, Mike Tichenor and Chris Tolliver.
Musicians will be joined by accompanist Angela Bruce, who has been playing with the chorus since its inception.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
