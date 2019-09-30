In an effort to help students manage any barriers that come their way throughout their educational pursuits, the Owensboro Community & Technical College has opened a new student success center called the Pathfinder Den.
Along with this new student success center comes at least four new success coach positions.
Officials at OCTC define the success coach as someone who is assigned to students by whatever program area in which they are enrolled. The success coaches have specific information regarding each program area, including what requirements are needed, and will also serve as advisers. They will help students as they move through the program.
The new success coaches are Courtney Bridges, who will assist students in the skilled trades and public service programs; Sharmy Davis, who will be the success coach for the associate in arts, sciences and fine arts programs; Jan Goldman, success coach for students enrolled in the allied health programs; and Ceary Thomas, who will help students in the advanced manufacturing and transportation technologies programs.
All of these coaches will help students with any academic of personal barriers they might face throughout their time at OCTC, as well as recruitment and transfers.
The Pathfinder Den also will have four master advisers, Amanda Blohm-Thompson, Mary Kinney, and Katie Ballard and Ade Oredein.
Andrea Borregard, OCTC dean of student affairs, will oversee the Pathfinder Den. She said the new student success center will be a "collaborative team environment" that will be instrumental in helping students interact. It will help to meet whatever needs may arise for students, from social to educational.
New this year is the Pathfinder Pantry, which is a food pantry available to students, and OCTC has also partnered with the Owensboro Transit System to offer OCTC students free access to bus transportation.
"So many of our students get sidetracked along the way," Borregard said, and the Pathfinder Den will help them achieve their educational goals.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said the school is continuing to focus on removing whatever barriers exist for students interested in enrolling and completing programs.
The Pathfinder Den is in the Campus Center on OCTC's Main Campus, 4800 New Hartford Road, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. There are also evening hours available by appointment.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
