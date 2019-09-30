For the past 15 years, Owensboro Community & Technical College students studying biology in Timothy Dick's courses have been involved in kidney disease research, and some of this year's round of students will be presenting their findings at a regional student research conference November.
Dick, OCTC professor of biology, has a personal connection to Polycystic Kidney Disease, as the hereditary disease has afflicted several of his family members for years. For that reason, among others, Dick has helped his students in the study of molecular biology of PKD.
This year there are several OCTC students involved in the research who are also Hager Scholars at the school. The Hager Scholars Program is the OCTC honors program, according to Angela Ash, an associate professor of history at the school, as well as the Hager Scholars Program coordinator.
About 90% of the Hager Scholars students are also enrolled in area high schools' early college programs, which enables students to pursue associate's degrees while also obtaining their high school diplomas. Two of the students involved in Dick's research work are also Daviess County High School students, Patrick Edge and Andrew Birkhead.
Patrick and Andrew will be presenting their research findings at the Student Research Conference in Paducah Nov. 8 of this year, along with other OCTC students, Taylor Blandford, Eder Romero and Isaac Crabtree.
Those students will also have an open house for local folks interested in seeing their work, which will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the PKD lab on the OCTC main campus, at which time spiced cider, cookies, and conversation will be available.
Dick said he was amazed to learn that some of his students were high school and as young as 16.
"I could barely get out of bed at 16, much less go to college," Dick said.
He said projects like this give students experience in doing research at the collegiate level, such as reviewing literature, putting together experimental protocols, presenting a conference, and even what it takes to raise money and get permission to use specimens for research. It also it a way to set them apart from other students in the collegiate research field.
Many of his students go on after graduating from OCTC to attend larger schools in Kentucky, like the University of Kentucky or the University of Louisville. When they do so, they are competing with students who have already had sometimes a year and a half, or two years, of research under their belts.
"So I don't think it's fair for our students to not have some exposure just because they start here," Dick said. "This kind of solves that problem."
