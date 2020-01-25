Owensboro Community & Technical College Workforce Solutions will offer a human relations certification prep class starting on Feb. 20.
The class was offered last year, but before that it hadn’t been offered since 2017, said Vicki Boyd, director of OCTC Workforce Training Services. She said that the school is hoping to now offer it on a “fairly regular basis,” depending on interest and demand.
This course, while taught in the past, includes updated and new curriculum, she said.
“The class went well last year,” Boyd said. “From what I have heard folks have passed the exams.”
School officials do not administer the exam, but Boyd said “what we have learned from previous students is that our course does successfully prepare them for the exam.”
The course is taught by HR professionals, according to Diann Shock, OCTC administrative assistant, with each one instructing their expertise. There are five sections in the course, and each instructor teaches three units on each section.
“It was well-attended last year, so we thought it would be good to do it again,” Shock said.
The course will offer an in-depth look at key HR management areas. Students who go through the course will be prepared for Professional in Human Resources and Senior Professional in Human Resources, two HR certification exams that are administered by the Human Resource Certification Institute. Topics covered include management, leadership, talent acquisition, professional development, rewarding employees, labor relations and employee engagement.
The class will run through June 4 and meet from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 8 at OCTC’s Downtown Campus, at 1501 Frederica St.
The cost of the course is $1,500 per person, and that includes the print and online curriculum required. The price also includes an online Guide for Successful Exam Preparation, as well as practice exams.
For more information or to register contact Shock at 270-686-4444 or email diann.shock@kctcs.edu.
Registration will be open through February 3, 2020.
