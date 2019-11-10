Owensboro Community & Technical College is currently taking applications for its Auto FastTrack program and will host an information session next week for those interested in learning more about it.
The automotive track will be added to OCTC's work and learn model, which will be similar to the manufacturing programs in GO FAME and the business programs in GO CAREERS.
The Auto FastTrack program will entail students working with area employer/sponsors in the automotive industry. Those include Don Moore Automotive Group, Champion Ford, Pogue Automotive, Henderson Chevrolet, Harley Automotive and Expressway Automotive Group.
Students will spend two days a week in classrooms and three to four days a week working in the field with their respective employer/sponsor. They will have the opportunity to earn wages while attending college and apply what they learn in the classroom in real-world environments.
Mike Rodgers, OCTC chief institutional officer, said this program is largely employer-driven and will "meet the employer and community needs but provide a valuable life skillset preparing students to enter the transportation repair industry."
The partnering employers will be helping OCTC with recruiting and selecting students to participate and will also provide on-the-job training in a mentorship or apprenticeship atmosphere. Recruitment for the program will begin in August when 16 students will be chosen to participate in the inaugural cohort.
Ceary Thomas, OCTC admissions and marketing assistant, said already having a degree or certification prior to applying will not prevent students from being able to enroll in the program, but that in order for students to be employed by one of the partners, they must be 18 years of age, possess a clean driving record, be drug-free and pass a background check.
She said the flexible schedule model allows adult students to earn a "family-sustaining wage" and a skillset at the same time.
"We have been working with partnering employers to develop the FastTrack model over the past year to meet the employer needs and workforce demand as well as provide more opportunities for adult students in the transportation field," she said.
The courses for the Auto FastTrack program have been bundled to allow students to earn stackable credits, according to program coordinator Fred Wright, with students having the chance to earn eight certificates that align with the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation.
The free information session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at OCTC's Southeastern Campus, at 1901 Southeastern Parkway.
For more information about the program or to become an employer partner, contact Thomas at ceary.thomas@kctcs.eduor call 270-686-4623.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.