OCTC to host info sessions for new Construction FastTrack

Owensboro Community & Technical College will be hosting a free student information session for its upcoming Construction FastTrack program Tuesday in room 19 at its Downtown Campus, 1501 Frederica St.
OCTC is bringing work and learn to the construction field with its new Construction FastTrack program that will be available in January through partnerships with the college, local businesses and the Owensboro Home Builder's Association.
This program will be modeled after the work and learn model already in place with GO FAME and GO CAREERS. GO FAME is the Greater Owensboro Chapter of KY FAME, Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education. The program allows participating students to earn an industry recognized, mult-icraft technician degree over five semesters, in about 18 months. Students must have a high school diploma or GED and be willing to participate in a 40 hour-per-week, apprentice-style education format.
GO CAREERS is a sister program to GO FAME, and is modeled similarly. It's a division that is beyond the manufacturing realm and has a business focus.
This new construction fast-track will allow students to work during the day with a sponsored business or company, and attend college four evening a week. Students will be required to complete at least 70% of the program competencies and maintain at least a 90% attendance rate.
Students who complete the construction program can earn certificates in basic carpentry, carpentry helping, residential site layout assistance, rough carpentry, residential roofing, residential carpentry and drywalling.
OCTC is currently accepting applications for the program, and 16 students will be selected for the first cohort of the program.
OCTC Chief Institutional Officer Mike Rodgers said there is also still room for more employers who would like to be involved.
"Mentoring is a huge part of the program and a strong mentor-student relationship only increases a student's confidence and knowledge base," Rodgers said. "Ultimately this is about student success. We have bundled courses each semester that lead to industry-recognized certificates to make it possible for students to quickly earn credentials that can be used in the workplace for advancement."
Stacy Edds-Ellis, OCTC's Dean of Academic Affairs, added that this is an "employer-driven program" that meets both employer and community needs, as well as prepare students for careers in the construction field.
OCTC President Scott Williams said the innovative programs, like this and the other work and learn models, "are serving the adult students better, allowing them more schedule flexibility and multiple entry/exits points."
"But, I want to emphasize the benefits of the support of our industry partners," Williams said. "Without their guidance, participation, and honest feedback these programs would not be successful."
Interested students in the Construction FastTrack program information session should park in the back lot at the Downtown Campus. Faculty and admissions staff will be on hand to tour the lab and answer questions. The Construction FastTrack program is taking applications for students to begin in January.
For more information about the program or to become an employer partner, please contact Ceary Thomas at ceary.thomas@kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4623.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
